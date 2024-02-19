Snow no match for columnist

Urbana Daily Citizen’s “On Fertile Ground” columnist Dave Case shows how to handle an unexpected snowfall with power and precision. A storm system dumped nearly 4 inches of snow on Friday into early Saturday as temperatures plunged, but it was no match for Case and his machines. The snowfall was the largest accumulation so far of this winter season. A Level 1 snow emergency was in effect from Friday evening until just after noon on Sunday as the wind began to howl after the storm. By mid-week, the snow is likely to be melted as temperatures rebound into the 50s.

Submitted photo