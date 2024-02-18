Graham claims CBC wrestling title

LEWISTOWN – Graham won the Mad River Division and overall CBC wrestling tournament with 235 team points on Saturday. Ben Logan was second with 206.5 and Urbana was eighth with 74.

Champions for Graham included 106 pounds Jake Landis, 113 Baden Root, 126 Blaine DeMarco, 132 Micah Krieger, 144 Brogan Tucker, 165 Bryce Kohler, 175 Gunner Cramblett, 190 Chett Mannier and 215 Danny Hoke.

In addition, Mannier was named the Mad River Division MVP.

For Urbana, Layne Settle was second at 150, Zaidan Johnson was second at 285 and Colt Roberts was fourth at 113.

The Division II sectional will be held at Graham on Saturday.