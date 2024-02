Cable man dies in Clark Co. crash

SPRINGFIELD – Drue Allen Lemasters, a 29-year-old man from Cable, died in a motor vehicle accident on state Route 4 in western Clark County on Saturday at 11:50 a.m.

State troopers and other emergency crews were called to the scene of the crash.

According to the state patrol report, Lemasters died at the scene after the 2020 Kia Soul he was driving crashed into a tow truck stopped to load a disabled vehicle.

The tow truck driver, Philip Robert-Gene Bierly, age 28 of Dayton, claimed no injuries.