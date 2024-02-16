Connection fuels community

Leigh Anne Wenning

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is one in a series of outreach columns from the Champaign County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

By Leigh Anne Wenning

For many people with disabilities, relationships are based on family connections or people who are paid to work with them, like Direct Support Professionals or agency staff members. Their calendars reflect programming, appointments, and errands. This is often the case for people who do not have a lot of family connections.

At the Champaign County Board of Developmental Disabilities (CCBDD), our goal is to help change that by offering a selection of events and activities to individuals with disabilities who we serve. Not only are we trying to reach people with disabilities, but we want to connect with the general community as well. Our Community Education and Outreach Department works diligently to create opportunities where people with and without disabilities can engage and hopefully develop connections that continue even without our presence.

We are grateful that we have a great group of volunteers who coordinate all our Special Olympics programs in Champaign County. In addition to these opportunities, the CCBDD staff continue to create other activities for people with disabilities, including general hobbies and recreation. For example, some activities we offer include a book club, a tech club, a restaurant club, and even a coffee club. We also support individuals we serve with running their own clubs and holding office positions in organizations like Aktion Club and People First of Ohio. One of our goals is to let the people we serve take the lead with these activities and stand back to watch them make natural connections.

Whether you have a disability or not, connecting with your community feels good.

For more information on activities going on at CCBDD, make sure to follow us on social media platforms or give us a call at 937-653-5217.

Leigh Anne Wenning is the superintendent of Champaign County Board of DD.

Leigh Anne Wenning is the superintendent of Champaign County Board of DD.