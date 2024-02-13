Graham holds off Mechanicsburg in boys hoops

Graham’s Brody Jenkins shoots over the Mechanicsburg defense Tuesday night. Photo by John Coffman Photography

MECHANICSBURG – Graham held off Mechanicsburg, 38-35, in non-league boys basketball Tuesday night.

The Falcons led, 21-17, at the half.

Graham is now 7-14 overall while Mechanicsburg drops to 3-17.

WL-S wins

SPRINGFIELD – Taran Logwood scored 28 points as West Liberty-Salem defeated Northwestern, 57-43, in non-league boys basketball Tuesday night.

The Tigers led, 26-22, at the half.

For the Tigers (17-5), Brevin Louden had 14 points.

Triad falls

NORTH LEWISBURG – Shekinah Christian nipped Triad, 78-75, in OT in non-league boys basketball Tuesday night.

The Cardinals are now 4-16 overall.

JH basketball

The Urbana 7th grade boys basketball team beat London, 49-26, in the second round of the CBC tournament. For UJHS, Mekhi Peterson had 12 points and Dexyn Yohey added 10.

In the second round of the CBC tournament, the Urbana 8th grade boys team defeated Northwestern, 57-35. For UJHS, Case Teepe had 19 points, Braxten Spriggs had 14 and Roman Swain added 12.