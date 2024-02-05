Thousands of visitors expected to visit, view April 8 solar eclipse

Graphic from from Clark County Combined Health District

Submitted story

CLARK COUNTY – A once-in-a-lifetime solar event set to occur in early April will bring thousands of visitors into the Springfield, Clark County – and Champaign County – area.

The Clark County Combined Health District (CCCHD) is preparing for a total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. This special event will darken the skies across a 124-mile stretch of Ohio, making it a once-in-a-lifetime experience for everyone in its path. The last time Ohio saw a total solar eclipse was more than 200 years ago in 1806.

Clark County is situated in the path of totality – the area in which a total solar eclipse can be seen. Individuals viewing the eclipse within the path of totality will see the moon entirely block the sun. Champaign County is also in this path of totality.

CCCHD expects double the usual number of people in the area to witness this total eclipse. Hotels are already full. Heavy traffic is expected. Slower-than-normal internet and cell phone service is a possibility that day as well. CCCHD recommends locals stock up on essentials before the crowds arrive. Fill your car up with gas the day before and keep a small amount of cash on hand in case ATM service is slow.

The total solar eclipse is expected to arrive in Clark County around 3:10 p.m., providing about 2 minutes and 37 seconds of daytime darkness as the moon moves in front of the sun.

For your safety, remember never to look directly at the sun without the right eye protection. CCCHD has made solar eclipse glasses available free to the public, and students and staff in Clark County schools will also get them for safe viewing.

There are lots of events and temporary campgrounds being planned for the eclipse, but they need proper permits. CCCHD’s Environmental Health Division is tasked with giving out temporary food licenses and campground permits to make sure everything follows health and safety rules.

If you’re hosting an event, doing body art, or letting people camp on your property, you’ll need a permit. Apply online at www.ccchd.com/eclipse. Call 937-717-2468 with any questions.

If you’re planning to travel to see the eclipse, plan ahead. Book your stay and transportation early because vacancies fill up quickly. If you have health issues, don’t forget your medications and devices. Pack snacks and water in case you get stuck in traffic, and keep emergency items like jumper cables, flares, blankets, and phone chargers in your car.

Info from Clark County Combined Health District