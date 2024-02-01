CLUB NEWS: West Liberty Business Association

Former West Liberty Mayor Jill McKelvey (left) is pictured with WLBA President Heather Chamberlain. Submitted photos MCC Thrift Shop Manager Michelle Neer is pictured along with former West Liberty Mayor Jill McKelvey (right). Submitted photos

West Liberty Business Association meets for annual dinner

WEST LIBERTY – The West Liberty Business Association (WLBA) held its Annual Dinner on Thursday, Jan. 18. It began with a social hour and membership drive with music provided by Rise FM. After that WLBA President, Heather Chamberlain, welcomed all the attendees and a prayer was offered by Jeff Vernon. The meal that followed was prepared by Paul’s Catering.

After dinner, Heather Chamberlain welcomed West Liberty-Salem Band Director Paul Waibel. Earlier in the year, the WLBA was made aware of a few students who needed some additional funding in order to be able to go to Disney with the WL-S band. Several members of the WLBA donated money for these students to be able to go on this trip. Waibel thanked all of those members for helping to make this trip a reality.

Some highlights of 2023 for the WLBA are as follows: Increased membership by 45%, finalized their 501c3 status to be recognized as an official non-profit organization, and purchased a trolley along with the Lions Club and the village.

The WLBA presented a brand-new award this year; the Friend of the WLBA and the very first recipient was former Mayor Jill McKelvey. McKelvey was very helpful when it came to working along with the village to guarantee successful events. McKelvey was always the first to market and promote the WLBA to other mayors and communities that she encountered.

Then finally, the 2023 WLBA Business of the Year Award was presented to MCC Thrift Shop. They are celebrating their 40th year in business.

Written and submitted by WLBA Secretary, Brenda Snyder