UHS seniors learn about ’Real Money. Real World.’

The scene of “Real Money. Real World.” is shown in the UHS gym. Students are seen interacting with the different booths of the simulation. Submitted photo Talan Simsa, UHS senior, visits a booth about communications. Submitted photo UHS Student Resource Officer AJ Ervin writes a student a ticket for failing to have insurance during the simulation. Submitted photo More than 30 community volunteers helped with the “Real Money. Real World.” simulation. Submitted photo

By Thomas Russell

UHS DECA Advisor

A combined effort of UHS DECA members Paige Arnett and Stella Johnson and OSU Extension Champaign County office Educator Melinda Ryan brought “Real Money. Real World.” to Urbana High School. The entire senior class of students participated in the educational seminar and financial simulation.

The educational seminar featured speakers from The Peoples Savings Bank, Marsha Bumgardner and Lori Rose. Students gained insight into banking services, loans and credit information. Ryan then followed up with information on the importance of budgeting and spending before introducing the challenge of the simulation.

“Real Money. Real World.” (RMRW) is a successful financial literacy program developed by Ohio State University Extension, primarily targeting youth aged 12-18, with a focus on those aged 13-16. The program features an interactive spending simulation, allowing participants to make lifestyle and budget choices similar to those faced by 27-year-old adults. The curriculum consists of preparatory lessons, a hands-on budget simulation, and a post-session evaluation.

The program aims to increase participants’ awareness of the impact of education and career choices on personal income, enhance knowledge of money management tools, and raise awareness of how income and lifestyle decisions influence discretionary spending. RMRW covers various aspects, including the connection between job types and income, education requirements for desired jobs, deductions from paychecks, financial institution support, household and childcare costs, and the interconnected nature of spending decisions.

The outcomes of RMRW include an increased emphasis on academic success, pursuit of further education or training, responsible family planning, thoughtful spending plans encompassing needs and wants, informed financial decision-making aligning spending with income, and regular savings habits. The program’s success is attributed to collaboration between the county OSU Extension office, schools, and the business community.

During the simulation, students are given the opportunity to make budgeting decisions that working-class adults make on a monthly basis. It starts with giving students a monthly salary then they are tasked with visiting 14 stations that “cost” them money. Stations include transportation, insurance, child care, groceries, housing, credit card & student loans, along with many other challenging decisions. The goal of the event is to recognize how difficult budgeting decisions are and to see how expensive life can be.

UHS students Arnett and Johnson recruited over 30 volunteers for the event. Volunteers included local business representatives, community leaders, DECA alumni, and many other valuable community partners. The event also included 8 DECA Chapter helpers, to make sure the event ran smoothly and extra hands were available.

At the end of the simulation, 98 percent of the participants cited that they learned something from the event — marking it a huge success.

UHS DECA plans to work with OSU Extension, The Peoples Savings Bank, and Champaign County Business Liaison, Chris Flowers, to bring this event back in the 2024-2025 school year, but on a slightly different and larger scale. The chapter has begun its competition season and will take the planning and findings of this project to the Ohio DECA State Career Development Conference. Stay updated on the chapter’s plans and progress on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @urbanadeca.

Info from UHS DECA