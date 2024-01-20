Team Champ hosts Senior Send-Off meet

Graham’s Thomas Neff (pictured) swims the butterfly during the team 200-yard medley on Friday. Photo by John Coffman Photography

Team Champ recognized its senior swimmers Tiffany Carter and Thomas Neff (Graham) and Lilly Smith, Addison McAuley and Alexandra Schmidt (WL-S) at the Senior Send-Off meet on Friday at the Champaign Family YMCA in Urbana.

In the girls competition, the scores were as follows:

Graham:

200 Medley Relay – 5th place (30 points)

50 Freestyle – Hannah Volp 9th (11 points), Tiffany Carter 14th (5 points), Grace Smith 15th (4 points), Ella Putterbaugh 17th (time of 35.18) and Eliza Blosser 21st (44.13)

100 Freestyle – Tiffany Carter 13th (5 points), Ella Parke 15th (3 points), Ella Putterbaugh 18th (time of 1:23.82), and Eliza Blosser 20th (1:42.52)

200 Freestyle Relay – 6th place (28 points)

100 Backstroke – Hannah Volp 5th (14 points) and Ella Parke 11th (6 points)

100 Breaststroke – Grace Smith 3rd (16 points)

West Liberty Salem:

200 Medley Relay – 6th place (28 points)

200 Freestyle – Laney Craig 5th (14 points) and Addison McAuley 6th (13 points)

50 Freestyle – Lydia Schmidt 7th (12 points) and Alexandra Schmidt 20th (2 points)

100 Freestyle – Lilly Smith 7th (13 points), Lydia Schmidt 8th (12 points) and Addison McAuley 17th (1 point)

500 Freestyle – Laney Craig 3rd (16 points)

200 Freestyle Relay – 7th place (26 points)

100 Backstroke – Alexandra Schmidt 14th (3 points)

100 Breaststroke – Lilly Smith 4th (15 points)

Urbana:

200 Freestyle – Natalie Turner 3rd (16 points) and Hazel Lightle 4th (15 points)

50 Freestyle – Natalie Turner 10th (9 points) and Paris Grim 13th (6 points)

100 Freestyle – Corynn Ryan 9th (11 points), Paris Grim 13th (6 points) and Samantha Rohrer 16th (2 points)

200 Freestyle Relay – 4th place (32 points)

100 Backstroke – Corynn Ryan 6th (13 points), Peyton Longstreath 8th (11 points) and Samantha Rohrer 12th (5 points)

100 Breaststroke – Hazel Lightle 5th (14 points)

400 Freestyle Relay – 2nd place (34 points)

Mechanicsburg:

Emma Moore – 200 Individual Medley 3rd (16 points) and 50 Freestyle 2nd (17 points)

For the boys, the results included:

Graham:

200 Medley Relay – 2nd place (34 points)

50 Freestyle – Caleb Owens 3rd (16 points), Thomas Neff 6th (13 points), Sully Uhl 12th (6 points), Weston Helman 16th (time of 32.77), and

Brayden Crooks 17th (34.11)

100 Butterfly – Thomas Neff 2nd (17 points)

100 Freestyle – Caleb Owens 3rd (16 points), Sully Uhl 10th (7 points) and Weston Helman 12th (5 points)

200 Freestyle Relay – 2nd place (34 points)

100 Yard Breaststroke – Brayden Crooks 8th (11 points)

WL-S:

Kam Hissong – 200 Freestyle 3rd (16 points) and 100 Freestyle 4th (15 points)

Triad:

Grayden Edwards – 200 Freestyle 1st (20 points) and 200 Individual Medley 2nd (17 points)

Urbana:

Owen MacKendrick – 50 Freestyle 11th (7 points) and 100 Freestyle 7th (12 points)

In the team scores, the Urbana girls team finished 4th out of 8 teams with 172 points followed by WL-S in 5th (155 points), Graham in 6th (122 points) and Mechanicsburg in 8th (33 points).

For the boys, Graham was 3rd (159 points), Triad was 6th (37 points), WL-S was 7th (31 points) and Urbana was 8th (19 points).