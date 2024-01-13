Triad places 3rd, WL-S 4th at Triad Invite

Triad’s Awsom Mitchell (in black) pins his opponent from Elgin at 175 pounds on Saturday at Triad. Photo by John Coffman Photography

NORTH LEWISBURG – Triad placed third and WL-S was fourth at the Triad Wrestling Inviational on Saturday.

The Graham “Black” team placed ninth out of 16 squads.

Indian Hill won with 137 points and Northwestern was second with 127.

Champions for Triad were Awsom Mitchell (175 pounds) and Brendan Nelson (190). WL-S’s Silas Krabill (150) and Graham Black’s Baine DeMarco were also champions.

Placing second were Triad’s Wyatt Smith (126), WL-S’s Jacob Griffith (132) and Slayde Merriman (144) and Graham Black’s Kaden Marshall (285).