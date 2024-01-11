Pictured left to right are: Livestock Evaluation team, Hannah Dingledine, Darby Ayars, and Dani Schipfer. Submitted photo Pictured left to right are: meats Evaluation team, Quinn Rockenbaugh, Sophia Pullins, and Eli Wilson. Submitted photo

The Mechanicsburg FFA showcased their prowess in the world of agricultural competitions at the National Western Round Up in Denver, Colorado. The team participated in the Meats Evaluation and Livestock Evaluation contests, competing against the nation’s finest agricultural talents.

In the Meats Evaluation contest, the Mechanicsburg FFA’s team, composed of Eli Wilson, Sophia Pullins, and Quinn Rockenbaugh, faced formidable competition but emerged victorious. Their exceptional skills earned them an impressive 3rd overall! The team was also awarded 5th place in Retail ID and 3rd place in beef grading. A special shout out to Eli Wilson, claiming 3rd in beef grading and an impressive 5th overall as an individual.

Meanwhile, in the Livestock Evaluation contest, Mechanicsburg FFA represented Ohio with pride. The team, consisting of Darby Ayars, Dani Schipfer, and Hannah Dingledine, evaluated 12 classes of livestock, including beef cattle, sheep, swine, and meat goats. Additionally, they presented oral reasons on six classes, demonstrating their comprehensive knowledge and analytical abilities. The team secured 12th place overall in a fiercely competitive field.

Notable achievements for the Livestock Evaluation team included an 8th place finish in goats and individual success for Darby Ayars, who claimed the 9th spot as the high individual in goats.

The Western National Roundup, an annual event held in early January, features a diverse array of competitions. Mechanicsburg FFA engaged in horse and livestock judging, meat judging, public speaking, horse bowl, hippology, livestock quiz bowl, horse demonstrations, and parliamentary procedure. The team’s participation in such a multifaceted event underscores their commitment to excellence across various aspects of agriculture.

Mechanicsburg FFA Advisors are Mrs. Abby Powell & Mr. Cole Riddle.