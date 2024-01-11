Bostick, McGill are WL-S Seniors of Month

Bostick McGill

Submitted story

WEST LIBERTY – The following students have been named the West Liberty-Salem Seniors of the Month for January:

Mallory Bostick

Parents: Elisha and Shane Bostick

School Activities and Awards:

Cross country, track and field, Key Club, Calc Club, NHS, Spanish Club, Link Crew 3-year Academic All-Ohioan, received Academic Excellence the past 3 years, 3 years on Honor Roll

If I were principal for a day: I would give no homework for the day.

Favorite school memory: homecoming week/dance.

People who have been an inspiration to me include: my family, teammates, and teachers.

Because: they always push me to work harder and inspire me everyday.

Lately, I have been reading: articles for my senior English paper.

My advice to parents: is to take in and enjoy every moment. It will go much faster than you expect.

My biggest regret: is not getting more involved at the beginning of high school.

Next year I will be: studying in college but I am still in the process of deciding where.

Advisor: Greg Johnson, MS/HS Principal

Gabe McGill

Parents: Andy and Lisa McGill

School Activities and Awards:

Football, track, 4 year letterman winner for football, 2nd team all Ohio in football, conference player of the year, 3 time football MVP

If I were principal for a day: I’d sit in my office and play Clash of Clans.

Favorite school memory: becoming league champs in football.

People who have been an inspiration to me include: Parents and coaches

Because: they are loving and extremely supportive.

Lately, I have been reading: Mrs. Nieman’s daily announcements. She’s the best and very informative.

My advice to parents: I’m not in a position to give advice to parents.

My biggest regret: not getting more involved.

Next year I will be: in the National Guard starting my journey towards becoming a member of special forces.

Advisor: Greg Johnson, MS/HS Principal

Info from WL-S