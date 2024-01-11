Annual MLK program Jan. 14 at Jerusalem Second Baptist Church

Murdock

Submitted story

Join us for this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. celebration, proudly sponsored by The Champaign County Ministerial Association and Jerusalem Second Baptist Church.

The event will take place on Sunday, Jan. 14, at 5 p.m., hosted at Jerusalem Second Baptist Church located at 1036 S. High Street in Urbana.

This year’s focus is on the integration of the spiritual and the scholastic, acknowledging progress while emphasizing the ongoing work ahead. Our esteemed program features presentations from Urbana Mayor Bill Bean, Kalen Howell, founder of the Black Heritage Festival, and president and founder of the Barbara Howell Park Conservancy.

Under the theme “Building A Better Tomorrow,” we are honored to welcome Chip Murdock, Director of Diversity and Service at Wilmington College, Wilmington, Ohio, as our keynote speaker. Musical inspiration will be provided by Jerusalem Second Baptist Church’s own J2prayze.

This event is open to the entire community, and we invite you to join us for an evening of reflection and celebration.

Following the program, refreshments will be served – a perfect opportunity for fellowship and conversation. Let’s come together to commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy and strive towards a brighter future.

Info from event organizers