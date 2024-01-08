School leaders following new levy guidelines

Welker

By Robert Welker

Former board member

Graham Local Schools

When school boards hire a superintendent and treasurer, they hire them in part to represent the school district, ensure the community resources that educating youth require, and to be good stewards of public money. When superintendents and the school leadership hire teachers and staff, they expect them to serve children and advocate for their well-being.

New state law now provides regulatory guardrails for these basic service responsibilities when it comes to school levies and bond issues. Interpretative guidelines provided by the Ohio Auditor of the State provide detail on just what activities are permissible.

The basic premise to the regulations centers on a “on your time and on your dime” maxim, and the concept that school staff or anyone employed by the district cannot use public funds to advocate for or against the passage of a school funding measure. “Your time” means that the time related to a levy measure must be your own and not time compensated by the district where you are employed. “Your dime” means that any resources expended in support or opposition to a school ballot measure must be your own and not resources paid for by the district and the use of public funds.

These measures quickly become more complicated within the details of daily operation and the Ohio Auditor of the State has developed a “frequently asked question” document to help guide school boards and school employees. School districts in Ohio whose employees have not followed the guidelines are open to prosecution and penalty. In the November 2023 election, 167 different school districts in the state of Ohio went to the voters for school resources, either renewal or new money. All were required to follow the guidelines and seek legal counsel whenever there might be questions of interpretation.

The Graham Local School District passed a combined permanent improvement levy renewal in November. This was to support physical infrastructure needs.

The district will be seeking a five-year, one-percent personal income tax levy in support of daily operations in March of this year.

Following the Auditor’s guidelines on “time,” the superintendent, the school board, school leadership, teachers and staff cannot advocate for or voice opposition to the passage of the levy while on school time. Your “dime” means that emails, copying, social media platforms, or any advocacy during school-supported functions is not permitted.

All school employees are, of course, citizens. Citizens require information in order to make wise decisions at the polls. School boards and school districts can provide explanations of the facts regarding the needs for public resources and these can be distributed to employees and the public.

The Graham Local Schools is developing such a statement for the March ballot request. This statement of facts can be used by either those for or against any school ballot issue. School levy committees can be composed of those employed by districts and these groups can advocate for passage. This is also true of opposition groups. “Your time … your dime” is the general guide for both, but unlike in the past, voters should not expect school leadership to be in the lead advocating for passage.