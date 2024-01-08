In-person 7-part home canning series offered

Submitted story

Champaign County OSU Extension Family and Consumer Sciences is offering an exciting hands-on program beginning April 6. This program will consist of seven classes learning about canning methods for a variety of foods. Whether you’re a beginner or experienced canner this class will provide you with a complete guide to home canning with safe and reliable information. All classes will be held on a Saturday each month for 7 weeks. Participants can register for all seven classes or pick and choose their class. For complete program details, please visit https://go.osu.edu/homecanningseries2024 .

Info from OSU Extension/Champaign County