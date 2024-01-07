Team Champ competes at Champaign Family YMCA

Graham swimmer Hannah Volp swims the butterfly leg of the 200 Individual Medley to a third-place finish on Friday. Submitted photo

Team Champ swimmers competed on Friday at the Champaign Family YMCA in Urbana.

In the girls competition, the finishers were as follows:

Graham:

200 Medley Relay – Ella Putterbaugh, Grace Smith, Hannah Volp, and Ella Parke 3rd (32 points)

200 Yard Individual Medley – Hannah Volp 3rd (16 points)

50 Freestyle – Hannah Volp 11th (6 points), Ella Parke 12th (5 points), Ella Putterbaugh 13th (4 points) and Eliza Blosser 19th (43.12)

100 Freestyle – Grace Smith 4th (15 points), Ella Putterbaugh 9th (9 points), and Eliza Blosser 12th (5 points)

200 Freestyle Relay – Ella Parke, Ella Putterbaugh, Eliza Blosser, and Grace Smith 3rd (32 points)

100 Backstroke – Ella Parke 4th (15 points)

100 Breaststroke – Grace Smith 3rd (16 points)

West Liberty-Salem:

200 Medley Relay – Laney Craig, Lily Smith, Lydia Schmidt, and Addison McAuley 4th (30 points)

200 Freestyle – Lily Smith 2nd (17 points) and Laney Craig 9th (9 points)

50 Freestyle – Lilly Smith 4th (15 points), Lydia Schmidt 8th (11 points) and Alexandra Schmidt 18th (3 points)

100 Freestyle – Lydia Schmidt 3rd (16 points) and Addison McAuley 8th (11 points)

500 Freestyle – Laney Craig 4(15 points)

200 Freestyle Relay – Lydia Schmidt, Addison McAuley, Laney Craig, and Lily Smith 2nd (34 points)

100 Backstroke – Addison McAuley 7th (12 points) and Alexandra Schmidt 12th (5 points)

Urbana:

200 Freestyle – Corynn Ryan 3rd (16 points) and Hazel Lightle 7th (12 points)

50 Freestyle – Natalie Turner 6th (13 points) and Paris Grim 10th (7 points)

100 Freestyle – Peyton Longstreath 1st (20 points), Paris Grim 5th (14 points), and Samantha Rohrer 7th (12 points)

500 Freestyle – Natalie Turner 1st (20 points)

100 Backstroke – Peyton Longstreath 2nd (17 points), Corynn Ryan 3rd (16 points), and Samantha Rohrer 5th (14 points)

100 Breaststroke – Hazel Lightle 5th (14 points)

400 Freestyle Relay – Corynn Ryan, Samantha Rohrer, Peyton Longstreath, and Natalie Turner 2nd (34 points)

Mechanicsburg:

Emma Moore – 200 Individual Medley 1st (20 points) and 100 Yard Breaststroke 2nd (17 points)

For the boys, the results included:

Graham:

200 Medley Relay – Braden Bost, Joshua Ryman, Thomas Neff, and Caleb Owens 1st (40 points)

50 Freestyle – Caleb Owens 3rd (16 points), Thomas Neff 4th (15 points), Joshua Ryman 6th (13 points), Braden Bost 7th (time of 28.39), Sully Uhl 9th (time of 29.53),

Weston Helman 13th (time of 32.58), and Brayden Crooks 14th (time of 33.39)

100 Butterfly – Thomas Neff 1st (20 points)

100 Freestyle – Sully Uhl 3rd (16 points)

500 Freestyle – Braden Bost 1st (20 points)

100 Yard Breaststroke – Brayden Crooks 8th (11 points)

WL-S:

Kam Hissong – 50 Freestyle 5th (14 points) and 500 Freestyle 2nd (17 points)

Triad:

Grayden Edwards – 200 Individual Medley 1st (20 points) and 100 Yard Breaststroke 4th (15 points)

Urbana:

Owen MacKendrick – 200 Individual Medley 3rd (16 points) and 100 Backstroke 4th (15 points)

In the team scores, the Urbana girls finished 3rd (out of 7 teams) with 209 points followed by WL-S in 4th (178 points), Graham in 5th (155 points) and Mechanicsburg in 7th (37 points).

For the boys, Graham was 3rd (183 points), Triad was 5th (35 points) and WL-S and Urbana tied for 6th (31 points).