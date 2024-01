WL-S beat Greeneview, 1,478-1,319, in OHC girls bowling on Thursday.

For the Tigers, Sadie Paul had a 148-123 271 and Lillian Gearheart had a 123-100 223.

WL-S won the boys match, 1,829-1,666.

For the Tigers, Evan Borgerding had a 98-218 316, Adam Jennings a 138-138 276 and Kaden Francis a 107-168 275.

M’burg wins

Mechanicsburg defeated Triad, 2,499-1,597, in OHC boys bowling on Thursday.

For the Indians, Christian Brewer had a 189-201 390 and Wyatt Cordell a 213.