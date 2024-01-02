Conveyance fees were paid on the following real estate property transfers:

Shawn M. Tomlin to Thomas W. and Tana W. Jackson, 2614 E. Kingscreek Road, Urbana, $249,900

Linda Deere to Brayden Campbell, 322 Laurel Oak St., Urbana, $170,000

Kenneth M. Koch to Amy DuBois Shepard and Jerry Leon Shepard, 445 Scioto St., Urbana, $290,000

Kelly Evans-Wilson and Kristin A. Freeman to Uhl Property Group LLC, 520 S. Springfield St., St. Paris, $100,000

Neil A. Sheaffer to Jerry A. and Shellie L. Delaney, 4893 N. U.S. Hwy. 68, Urbana, $319,900

Aaron D. Brown to Nichole M. Bloemhard and John. L. Kaufman II, 1805 W. state Route 29, Urbana, $335,000

JEM Property Management, LLC to 582 Investments LLC, 235 E. Reynolds St., Urbana, $225,000

John and Lisa Stoner to Dawn M. and Michael D. Johnson, 1116 Bon Air Dr., Urbana, $330,000

Heather M. Kyte to Karen E. Engle, 29 Heather Bend, Urbana, $265,000

Karen E. Engle to Tomas and Norma Gonzalez, 683 E. Ward St., Urbana, $167,000

One Life Property Solutions LLC to Davis Hunter and Samantha Wulff, 4553 Shy Road, Mechanicsburg, $250,000

Virginia L. Swain to David and Cathe and Lora M. Litzke, 880 McMahill Road, Milford Center, $430,000