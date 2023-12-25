Memorial Health announces holiday card design winner

Emmie Arnal, daughter of Kayce Arnal, a nurse within the Critical Care Unit (CCU) at Memorial, won this year’s Memorial Health Holiday Card Design Contest. Photo courtesy of Memorial Health Pictured is the winning card design.

Submitted story

MARYSVILLE – At its core, Memorial Health has a heart for the communities and residents it serves. During the holidays, the healthcare organization takes the opportunity to celebrate the work of a local young artist, and in addition, contributes to charities making a difference in the region.

For fifteen years, Memorial Health has undertaken an annual holiday card design contest, traditionally rotating contests with local schools. This year, the health system wanted to focus on the children of their growing team of 1,100+ employees.

Emmie Arnal, daughter of Kayce Arnal, a nurse within the Critical Care Unit (CCU) at Memorial, won this year’s Memorial Health Holiday Card Design Contest. Emmie is a fifth grader at Creekview Intermediate School and will receive a $100 gift card from Memorial for her artistic endeavors. Pictured at the award presentation, left to right, is Kayce and Emmie Arnal.

The Memorial Health Board of Trustees also recently voted to contribute to the holiday efforts of local community organizations who help Union and Champaign County residents in need.

Melanie Ziegler, Memorial Health Vice President of Community Engagement, shares that nine non-profits will receive the holiday-time donations, including Care Train of Union County, Community Christmas in Urbana, the Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner, Hope Center, Milford Center Food Pantry, North Union Personal Needs Pantry, Oasis of Mercy Food Pantry of Mechanicsburg, Plain City Daily Needs Assistance, and The Caring Kitchen of Urbana.

“Memorial is proud to wrap up a year-of-giving with our holiday season donations to these amazing organizations,” shares Ziegler. “Our communities benefit tremendously from the efforts of these local groups, and we applaud the much-needed assistance they provide to our fellow citizens.”

Info from Memorial Health