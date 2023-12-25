Lilli Johnson retiring from library board after 41 years

Submitted story

Lilli Johnson will end her four-decades-long library board tenure on Dec. 31, 2023.

At the December Champaign County Library Board of Trustees meeting, fellow trustees recognized Johnson with a resolution to honor her dedication and commitment to the library and Champaign County community.

Throughout her time on the board, Johnson witnessed the library’s technology evolution from a physical print card catalog to the first automation with bar codes and an online catalog to the most recent implementation of RFID technology, ensuring the Champaign County Library remained at the forefront of innovation in library services.

One of Johnson’s major accomplishments was helping oversee the expansion of the library from its previous location at 160 W. Market Street to the current 1060 Scioto Street location. This expansion quadrupled the size of the library building, allowing for enhanced services and increased community engagement.

Johnson’s commitment to the community and tireless efforts have significantly contributed to the transformation and advancement of the library. She leaves behind a legacy of excellence, dedication, and community service and the board of trustees wish her well in her retirement.

Info submitted by Champaign County Library