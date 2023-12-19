WL-S defeats Fairbanks; Urbana loses

WEST LIBERTY – Taran Logwood scored 24 points as WL-S rallied to beat Fairbanks, 65-61, in OHC boys basketball Tuesday night.

Fairbanks led, 35-31, at the half.

For the Tigers, (4-1, 4-0), Brevin Louden and Caleb Hershberger each had 12 points and Miles Hostetler added 10.

WL-S won the jayvee game, 52-37. For the Tigers, Sam Strapp had 14 points and Sutton Wilcoxon added 13.

WL-S won the 9th grade game, 33-31. For the Tigers, Tucker Searles had 8 points and Casey Boyer added 7.

Urbana falls

Visiting Fairmont defeated Urbana, 66-50, in non-league boys basketball Tuesday night.

Fairmont led, 28-17, at the half.

UHS is now 4-2 overall.

JH basketball

The WL-S 7th grade boys basketball team beat Greeneview, 52-26. For the Tigers, Brandel Sullivan had 13 points and Rylan Leichty added 12.

WL-S won the 8th grade game, 48-30. For the Tigers, Beckett Sullivan had 12 points and Zeke Longshore added 9.

The Urbana boys 7th grade basketball team beat North Union, 45-31. For UJHS, Carter Houseman had 16 points and Breylon Potter added 8.

Urbana’s 8th grade boys won, 58-25. For UJHS, Drew Dixon had 17 points, Braxten Spriggs had 16, Brian Chamberlain had 12 and Roman Swain added 10.