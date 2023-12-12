‘Wonka’ at Gloria Theatre starting this week

Have a calendar item? Email it to [email protected].

___

Wednesday, December 13

DAR Christmas Luncheon: 11:30 a.m. at the 1858 Meeting House in Mechanicsburg.

Thursday, December 14

Champaign County Library: Teens and adults are invited to from 6-7 p.m. for Peace Cranes & Pizza (please register so organizers have enough pizza)

Christmas Truce on the Western Front: a program presented by Bill Albers, will be held at the Champaign Aviation Museum in Urbana. The presentation starts at 7 p.m. and the doors will be open at 5:30 p.m. The program is free and open to the public

Gloria Theatre: Wonka, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, December 15

Gloria Theatre: Wonka, 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 16

Santa in Urbana: Santa will visit with children in Santa Land at Legacy Place (the old Douglas Hotel) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Gloria Theatre: Wonka, 4 and 7 p.m.

Sunday, December 17

Gloria Theatre: Wonka, 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Monday, December 18

City of Urbana Planning Commission meeting: 6 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)

City of Urbana Design Review Board meeting: 7 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)

Wednesday, December 20

Champaign County community blood drive: 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 South U.S. 68, Urbana. Make an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Friday, December 22

Gloria Theatre: Wonka, 7 p.m.

Mercy Health Urbana Hospital community blood drive: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 904 Scioto St., Urbana. Make an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Saturday, December 23

Gloria Theatre: Wonka, 4 and 7 p.m.

Sunday, December 24

Gloria Theatre: Wonka, 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, December 28

Champaign County Board of Elections: will meet to certify candidates and issues for the March 19 Primary Election ballot. Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. in the Board office, 1512 S. US Highway 68, Suite L-100.

Friday, December 29

Champaign County Budget Commission meeting: 9:30 a.m. at county auditor’s office

____

2024

Tuesday, January 2

Wayne Township Board of Trustees: will not meet on Monday, January 1, 2024. The Board has rescheduled to meet in regular session on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. at Wayne Township Meeting Hall, 3630 Inskeep Road, Cable, Ohio.