‘Wonka’ at Gloria Theatre starting this week

Wednesday, December 13
DAR Christmas Luncheon: 11:30 a.m. at the 1858 Meeting House in Mechanicsburg.
Thursday, December 14
Champaign County Library: Teens and adults are invited to from 6-7 p.m. for Peace Cranes & Pizza (please register so organizers have enough pizza)
Christmas Truce on the Western Front: a program presented by Bill Albers, will be held at the Champaign Aviation Museum in Urbana. The presentation starts at 7 p.m. and the doors will be open at 5:30 p.m. The program is free and open to the public
Gloria Theatre: Wonka, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, December 15
Gloria Theatre: Wonka, 7 p.m.
Saturday, December 16
Santa in Urbana: Santa will visit with children in Santa Land at Legacy Place (the old Douglas Hotel) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Gloria Theatre: Wonka, 4 and 7 p.m.
Sunday, December 17
Gloria Theatre: Wonka, 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.
Monday, December 18
City of Urbana Planning Commission meeting: 6 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)
City of Urbana Design Review Board meeting: 7 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)
Wednesday, December 20
Champaign County community blood drive: 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 South U.S. 68, Urbana. Make an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.
Friday, December 22
Gloria Theatre: Wonka, 7 p.m.
Mercy Health Urbana Hospital community blood drive: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 904 Scioto St., Urbana. Make an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.
Saturday, December 23
Gloria Theatre: Wonka, 4 and 7 p.m.
Sunday, December 24
Gloria Theatre: Wonka, 2:30 p.m.
Thursday, December 28
Champaign County Board of Elections: will meet to certify candidates and issues for the March 19 Primary Election ballot. Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. in the Board office, 1512 S. US Highway 68, Suite L-100.
Friday, December 29
Champaign County Budget Commission meeting: 9:30 a.m. at county auditor’s office
2024
Tuesday, January 2
Wayne Township Board of Trustees: will not meet on Monday, January 1, 2024. The Board has rescheduled to meet in regular session on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. at Wayne Township Meeting Hall, 3630 Inskeep Road, Cable, Ohio.