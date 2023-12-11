Mechanicsburg sweeps London in bowling

The Mechanicsburg girls bowling team beat London, 2,346-2,025, in non-league action on Monday. The Indians were led by Hannah Dingledine, who rolled a 442 with games of 216, 226.

Also for Mechanicsburg, Kendall Rausch had a 161, 166 for a 327, Faith Ford a 155, 168 for a 323, Gwen Westfall a 147, 141 for a 288 and Cambryn Tom a 147.

The Indians won the jayvee match, 1,980-1,451. Mechanicsburg was led by Sarah Hoover, who rolled a 358 with games of 236, 122 and McKenzi Picklesimer, who had a 309 with games of 141, 168.

Mechanicsburg won the boys match, 2,371-2,158.

For the Indians, Christopher Ritchie had a 186-225 411, Jacob Brumfield a 218-157 375 and Christian Brewer a 196-137 333. 166.5

WL-S splits

Fairbanks defeated WL-S, 1,993-1,338, in OHC girls bowling on Monday.

For the Tigers, Alyssa Mueller had a 143, Mackenzie Sandefor a 133, Sadie Paul a 149 and Savana Gluckle a 130.

WL-S won the boys match, 2,647-2,466.

For the Tigers, Kaden Francis had a 211, Devon Jones a 202, Tucker Searles a 201, Adam Jennings a 183 and Luke Thomas a 150.

Urbana splits

Urbana downed Bellefontaine, 2,647-2,430, in CBC boys bowling on Monday.

For the Hillclimbers, Logan Dale had a 182-268 450, Draden Belt a 223-194 417 and Kohldon Belt a 180-183 363.

Bellefontaine won the girls match, 2,569-2,325.

For the Hillclimbers, Jazmyn Scott had a 224-200 424, Emily Fisher a 149-176 325 and Lauren Turner a 170-127 297.

Graham splits

Graham topped Tecumseh, 2,747-2,122, in CBC girls bowling on Monday.

For the Falcons, Mackenzie Clark had a 239-235 474, Kailey Dowty a 233-195 428 and Elizabeth Riley a 221-160 381.

Tecumseh won the boys match, 2,851-2,664.

For the Falcons, Peyton Schwierking had a 227-214 441, Andrew Clark a 191-225 416 and Daniel Evans a 171-203 374.