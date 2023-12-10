Team Champ competes at Trotwood meet

Urbana swimmer Hazel Lightle swims the 50 backstroke on Saturday. She placed 56th out of 87 swimmers. Photo by Nathan Parke

TROTWOOD – Team Champ swimmers, comprised of athletes from county schools and London, competed in the Trotwood Invitational on Saturday at Trotwood-Madison High School.

In the girls competition, the finishers were as follows:

Graham:

200 Medley Relay – Ella Putterbaugh, Grace Smith, Ella Parke and Eliza Blosser – 27th (2:47.07)

100 Freestyle – Eliza Blosser 68th (1:42.42)

50 Freestyle – Grace Smith 56th (34.76), Ella Putterbaugh 58th (35.33), Ella Parke 92nd (39.58) and Eliza Blosser 110th (44.95)

50 Butterfly – Ella Parke 43rd (40.37)

50 Breaststroke – Grace Smith 24th (40.99)

200 Freestyle Relay – Ella Parke, Ella Putterbaugh, Eliza Blosser and Grace Smith 26th (2:30.05)

West Liberty-Salem:

200 Medley Relay of Laney Craig, Lily Smith, Lydia Schmidt, Addison McAuley 23rd (2:38.75)

100 Freestyle – Lydia Schmidt 22nd (1:14.08) and Laney Craig 42nd (1:22.73)

50 Freestyle – Lily Smith 23rd (30.42), Laney Craig 70th (36.80) 15th, Addison McAuley 73rd (36.97) and Alexandra Schmidt 107th (43.76)

50 Butterfly – Lydia Schmidt 32nd (36.92)

50 Backstroke – Addison McAuley 59th (46.37) and Alexandra Schmidt 76th (57.26)

50 Breaststroke – Lily Smith 19th (40.13)

200 Freestyle Relay – Lydia Schmidt, Laney Craig, Addison McAuley and Lily Smith 19th (2:16.40)

Urbana:

200 Medley Relay – Peyton Longstreath, Natalie Turner, Corynn Ryan, and Samantha Rohrer 22nd (2:36.34)

100 Freestyle – Samantha Rohrer 36th (1:20.98)

100 Individual Medley – Natalie Turner 23rd (1:19.00), Corynn Ryan 45th (1:27.59), Peyton Longstreath 48th (1:29.12) and Paris Grimm 55th (1:31.78)

50 Freestyle – Paris Grim 68th (36.34) and Hazel Lightle 72nd (36.87)

50 Backstroke – Corynn Ryan 21st (37.70), Peyton Longstreath 26th (38.36), Samantha Rohrer 55th (45.09) and Hazel Lightle 56th (45.13)

50 Breaststroke – Natalie Turner 31st (42.05)

200 Freestyle Relay – Corynn Ryan, Samantha Rohrer, Peyton Longstreath, Natalie Turner 18th (2:14.47)

Mechanicsburg:

50 Butterfly – Emma Moore 7th (30.67)

50 Breaststroke – Emma Moore 8th (37.75)

For the boys, the results included:

Graham:

200 Medley Relay – Braden Bost, Joshua Ryman, Thomas Neff and Caleb Owens 8th (2:05.82)

100 Freestyle – Caleb Owens 13th (1:00.19), Thomas Neff 24th (1:02.56) and Weston Helman 58th (1:21.88)

100 Individual Medley – Braden Bost 24th (1:17.05)

50 Freestyle – Caleb Owens 12th (26.48), Joshua Ryman 19th (28.34), Sully Uhl 42nd (30.47), Weston Helman 70th (32.97) 10th, and Brayden Crooks 85th (34.63)

50 Butterfly – Thomas Neff 9th (28.62)

50 Breaststroke – Joshua Ryman 17th (36.81), Braden Bost 38th (41.76) and Sully Uhl 42nd (42.52)

200 Freestyle Relay – Caleb Owens, Joshua Ryman, Braden Bost, and Tommy Neff 11th (1:50.24)

West Liberty:

100 Freestyle – Kam Hissong 16th (1:01.23)

50 Butterfly – Kam Hissong 21st (30.56)

Triad:

50 Butterfly – Grayden Edwards 22nd (30.75)

50 Backstroke – Grayden Edwards 13th (33.60)

Urbana:

100 Individual Medley – Owen MacKendrick 35th (1:25.29)

50 Backstroke – Owen MacKendrick 29th (40.90)

In the team scores, the Mechanicsburg girls finished 15th out of 24 scoring teams.

For the boys, Graham 11th, Triad tied for 25th and WL-S was 27th.