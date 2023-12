Mechanicsburg’s Keegan Freeze shoots over a Fairbanks defender during Tuesday night’s game. Photo by John Coffman Photography

WEST MILTON – Graham held off Milton-Union, 47-44, in non-league boys basketball on Tuesday.

Graham led, 24-22, at the half.

The Falcons are now 3-0 overall.

Indians lose

MILFORD CENTER – Fairbanks defeated Mechanicsburg, 54-28, in OHC boys basketball on Tuesday.

Fairbanks led, 32-13, at the half.

The Indians are now 0-2, 0-1.

Triad falls

SPRINGFIELD – Northeastern knocked off Triad, 49-37, in OHC boys basketball on Tuesday.

The Cardinals trailed, 20-15, at the half.

Triad is now 0-2, 0-1.