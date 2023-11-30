No Shave November raises money for local cancer patients

Pictured: Honorable Judge Brett A. Gilbert, Sheriff Matt Melvin, members of the Sheriff’s Office and the Champaign County Deputies Association present a check to Brett Evilsizor of the Cancer Association of Champaign County. Submitted photo

Submitted story

During the month of November, members of the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office participated in “No Shave November.”

During this campaign, Sheriff Matt Melvin, deputies and civilian employees put down their razors and cultivated their facial hair in order to raise funds to support the fight against cancer.

At the conclusion of the campaign, the Sheriff’s Office, the Champaign County Deputies Association and the Honorable Judge Brett A. Gilbert were able to raise and donate $1,060 to the Cancer Association of Champaign County.

The Sheriff’s Office and Deputies Association are proud to once again join with Judge Gilbert and the Cancer Association of Champaign County to continue the fight against this dreaded disease.

Info from sheriff’s office