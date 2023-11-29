Champaign Family YMCA’s fundraiser set to begin

Pictured are (back row): Urbana Grace Church Pastor Jordan Millice, YMCA board member Dave Case, YMCA CEO Paul Waldsmith and YMCA board member Chris Phelps; (front row): YMCA staff leader Melanie Bahan and YMCA board members Martha Baldosser and Polly Long. Submitted photo

Submitted story

The Champaign Family YMCA’s annual Invest in Youth Silent Auction runs from Dec. 2 through Dec. 11.

Thanks to community support, including the Silent Auction’s sponsor Urbana Grace Church, the Champaign Family YMCA helped more than 300 families and provided over $100,000 in scholarships in 2022 and again in 2023.

Every dollar raised by the auction goes directly toward providing YMCA memberships to deserving families and youth in our community.

The Champaign Family YMCA’s annual Invest in Youth Silent Auction is virtual. The online auction starts Dec. 2 and concludes at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 11. The public is invited to view and bid on all items, including gift baskets, tickets, toys and games, handmade goods, and much more. It’s free to bid and join in the fun. To donate an item or gift a youth membership, please call the Y (937-653-9622).

The Y’s Invest in Youth Silent Auction is an opportunity to get a jump-start on holiday shopping and find the perfect local unique gifts for loved ones, all while supporting a great cause.

Bidders will be able to view the items in the YMCA lobby or on the Y’s website (champaignfamilyymca.org) starting on Dec. 2.

Info from Champaign Family YMCA