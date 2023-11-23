November reflections: The call to serve those with special needs

Brugger

By Kerry Brugger

As we begin the holiday season and start the final countdown of another year, the governing board for the Champaign County Board of Developmental Disabilities (CCBDD) is mindful to reflect on those individuals throughout the county whom the CCBDD had the privilege to assist throughout the year.

Especially at this time of year, it’s a good opportunity to take stock in our busy lives and try to discern what matters most. For the CCBDD organization, what matters most is the call to serve those with special needs, for they provide the perspective we need and have unique gifts to give our community.

The CCBDD believes everyone has abilities and strives to provide support to individuals of all ages who have developmental disabilities to unlock individual potential. The county board helps them succeed in what they do towards the common good.

The late Mother Teresa said, “You have never really lived until you have done something for someone who can never repay you.” In keeping with the mission of the CCBDD “to promote independence and a pathway to success” for those we serve, assisting those in need is payment enough.

The CCBDD provides, coordinates, and monitors services and support for eligible individuals in Champaign County, and their families, that promote a pathway to individual success. Our team hosts numerous programs for residents with special needs aimed to improve their skills, allow them to be active, and help them be part of our community. We help connect individuals and families to other organizations in the community which assist in fostering their skills and providing them activities to experience.

Serving on the governing board of the Champaign County Board of Developmental Disabilities, in support of people with developmental disabilities, is one of the most rewarding experiences we could ask for.

In a world where there is so much unrest, it is uplifting to witness the unselfish dedication and commitment each staff member displays to those in need. It is an honor and a privilege to support the CCBDD team who, day-in and day-out, do for those who can never repay them.

Kerry Brugger is Board President, Champaign County Board of Developmental Disabilities