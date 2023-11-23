Champaign County Shooting Academy receives grant

Pictured at the Community Archery Park are Champaign County Wildlife Officer Nick Oliver and CCSA trustee Ken McCabe. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Champaign County Shooting Academy recently received a $12,700 Conservation Club grant to provide archery and firearm safety and marksmanship programs for the 2023-24 season.

This grant was awarded by the Ohio Division of Wildlife with funds provided by the Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration Program. In addition to funding the Academy’s year-round, public-access Community Archery Park, the grant provided targets for two 3D archery events this fall.

Beginning in February, the Champaign County 4-H Shooting Sports Club will receive support for its youth development and marksmanship activities.

Other scheduled annual events include an introductory family archery clinic on May 25, 2024 and the Women-on-Target shooting clinic on June 22, 2024.

____

About Champaign County Shooting Academy, Inc. The Academy was founded Oct. 3, 2017 as a non-profit charity serving the Champaign County area. The mission of the Academy is to provide facilities to promote firearm and archery safety and marksmanship training programs focusing on youth development organizations, competitive shooting opportunities, hunter education training, access for disabled shooters and women’s programs. 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status was approved Aug. 13, 2018. For more information, contact Ken McCabe at [email protected].

Info from Champaign County Shooting Academy