Mounce leads Urbana to win in opener

Mechanicsburg’s Addie DeLong (left) shoots over a Jonathan Alder defender during Wednesday night’s game at JA. The Indians won the contest. Photo by John Coffman Photography

RIVERSIDE – Peyton Mounce had 24 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists as Urbana opened the girls basketball season with a 64-37 win over Stebbins in non-league action on Wednesday.

UHS led, 15-12, at the end of the first quarter and 34-20 at the half.

For the Hillclimbers, Alex Dixon had 23 points, Lyza Forson had 11 points and 7 rebounds and Olivia MacKendrick added 6 points.

Urbana won the jayvee game, 28-21. Janaya Scott and Brylee Spriggs each had 9 points for UHS.

The Hillclimbers host Meadowdale on Wednesday, Nov. 29.