Students were selected from four area high schools to participate in the All-County High School Choir Festival at the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany in Urbana on Saturday, Nov. 18. Dr. Elizabeth Hainrihar, Director of Choral Activities at Wittenberg, directed the All-County Choir with Jane Martin as the accompanist. The Champaign County Arts Council sponsored the event, which has not been held in Champaign County for over 20 years. “We are just trying to get more kids interested in the arts” said Brad Winner, Director of the Arts Council.

Andrew Grimm Photography