PET CAT OF THE WEEK

Hawkeye was brought in to PAWS Animal Shelter by a gentleman who found him on the bike path going through Urbana. Submitted photo

Hawkeye was brought in to PAWS Animal Shelter by a gentleman who found him on the bike path going through Urbana. He said he had seen a hawk have him in his mouth. Hawkeye was such a tiny kitten that he went into foster care right away so he could receive more intensive care and socialization. He is a super friendly, loving kitten who gets along very well with all his kitten roommates. He was raised in his foster family with Jack, and they definitely have a special bond. They would both be wonderful additions to any family.

Come visit Hawkeye at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Information provided by PAWS