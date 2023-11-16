Mercy Gala to be held on Dec. 2

Submitted story

SPRINGFIELD – Kick off the holiday season in style with a fun event that will also help raise money for an important cause.

The Mercy Health Foundation of Clark and Champaign Counties has announced plans for its 2023 Gala, including the event’s beneficiary – women’s health, including the birthing center at Mercy Health – Springfield Regional Medical Center.

“This event allows us to come together and celebrate the holidays while also supporting our community’s health and well-being. Through the generosity of others, we’re able to help fund expanded access to care and a comprehensive network of services and providers that allow families to get top notch care close to home,” said Kristy Kohl McCready, president of Mercy Health Foundation Clark & Champaign Counties. “Giving to help others is our favorite holiday tradition, and we’re very grateful that our neighbors come out year after year to support local health care.”

This year’s event will take place Saturday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. It will be held at Champions Park in the Mercantile Building at the Clark County Fairgrounds – 4401 South Charleston Pike, Springfield, Ohio 45502. Attendees will enjoy a night of cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, a gourmet dinner, as well as music and dancing to the tunes of the Dean Simms Centennial Band. There will also be a raffle, silent auction, and live auction to help support enrichments to women’s health in Clark and Champaign counties.

Mercy Health – Springfield Regional Medical Center safely delivered 3,987 babies in the first three quarters of 2023, compared to 3,283 during the same time frame in 2022 – a more than 20 percent increase. Hospital leaders believe the upward trend is a side effect of the growing options available to support women throughout their pregnancy. In just the last year, Mercy Health has:

* launched a midwifery program that allows for expanded access to inpatient and outpatient care.

* partnered with Ohio State University to introduce a Maternal Fetal Medicine program that brings specialists on-site once a month to help women with high-risk pregnancies.

* instituted a new policy allowing all obstetrical patients with a pregnancy related complaint to bypass the emergency room waiting area and be seen by specialists on the hospital’s Family Birthing Center team.

* welcomed Dr. Kelly Kirk, an OBGYN experienced in robotic surgery to expand treatment options in the Urbana community.

The growing patient population has created a need to expand care opportunities for laboring moms and babies in the Birthing Center. The hope is money raised at this year’s gala will help fund continued improvements to help provide unparalleled care for moms, babies, and families at Mercy Health’s Birthing Center to include a new ultrasound machine, infant warmers, a special care bassinet, electrosurgical unit (assists with bleeding during a caesarian section), a birthing tub, wireless fetal monitors, and upgrades to family waiting areas.

“These much-needed items will help address the disparities in maternal health outcomes faced by many in our community. Arming our care team with these extra tools will help them continue to promote women’s wellness, environmental health literacy, and expand education on public health for all women,” said Heather Cramblett, the Birthing Center Director.

To buy tickets, visit foundation.mercy.com/SpringfieldGala2023. For additional information, contact the Mercy Health Foundation at 937-523-6670.

Submitted by Mercy Health Foundation of Clark and Champaign Counties