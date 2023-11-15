McGill named SW District coach of the year

West Liberty-Salem’s Dan McGill (pictured) has been named the Division VI football coach of the year in the Southwest District. Photo by John Coffman Photography

West Liberty-Salem’s Dan McGill has been named the Division VI football coach of the year in the Southwest District.

McGill led the Tigers to a 10-2 overall record and playoff berth this season.

Also in Division VI for WL-S, running back Gabe McGill, defensive lineman Cam Bair and linebacker Josh Wilcoxon were each named to the first team; quarterback Miles Hostetler, offensive lineman Luke McGill, defensive lineman Riggs Lapp, and punter Jacob Evans were each named to the second team.

For Triad in Division VI, running back Awsom Mitchell was named to the second team.

For Urbana in Division IV, wide receiver Aiden Bradshaw and offensive lineman Breydon Webb were each named to the first team; quarterback Will Donahoe and offensive lineman Jaden Hopkins were each named to the second team

Graham’s Caden Strader was named honorable mention in Division IV.

For Mechanicsburg in Division VII in the Central District, quarterback Jayden Roland and linebacker Lane Poland were each named to the first team.

Mechanicsburg’s Braedon Buxton, Denver Caudill, Eli Potter, Prestyn Griffith and Liam Smith were each named honorable mention.