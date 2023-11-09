LaRoche, McAuley are WL-S Seniors of Month

WEST LIBERTY –- Joey LaRoche and Addison McAuley have been named the November Seniors of the Month at West Liberty-Salem High School.
Below are their biographies:
Addison McAuley
Parents: Justin and Angela McAuley
School Activities and Awards:
Cross Country, Swim, Track, NHS, Student Council, Key Club, Academic Excellence
If I were principal for a day:
I would convince the Superintendent to cancel school.
Favorite school memory:
Playing Euchre in Pre-Calculus when we got our work done.
People who have been an inspiration to me include:
My parents and Caroline Palmer
Because: They always push me to do my best and support me every step of the way.
Lately, I have been reading:
Winter Garden by Kristin Hannah
My advice to parents:
Remind your kids that you love them.
My biggest regret:
Not being able to take Spanish four.
Next year I will be:
Attending the University of Kentucky, pursuing a degree in Speech and Language
Pathology.
Advisor: Greg Johnson, MS/HS Principal
_____
Joey LaRoche
Parents: Dan and Tez LaRoche
School Activities and Awards:
Cross Country, Track, Indoor Track, Link Crew, Key Club, NHS, Spanish Club, Calculus
Club, Academic Excellence, Academic All Ohioan.
If I were principal for a day:
I would be as intimidating as possible to students.
Favorite school memory:
Lunch with my friends during freshman and sophomore year.
People who have been an inspiration to me include: My parents and coaches
Because: They’ve encouraged me through tough times and celebrated with me during good times.
Lately, I have been reading:
Articles for a paper in English class.
My advice to parents:
Be a part of your child’s life. Encourage them and give them advice. Be close to them.
My biggest regret:
Not being involved as an underclassman.
Next year I will be:
In college studying Sports Nutrition and Dietetics.
Advisor: Greg Johnson, MS/HS Principal
Info from West Liberty-Salem