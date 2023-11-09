LaRoche, McAuley are WL-S Seniors of Month

McAuley Submitted photo LaRoche Submitted photo

WEST LIBERTY –- Joey LaRoche and Addison McAuley have been named the November Seniors of the Month at West Liberty-Salem High School.

Below are their biographies:

Addison McAuley

Parents: Justin and Angela McAuley

School Activities and Awards:

Cross Country, Swim, Track, NHS, Student Council, Key Club, Academic Excellence

If I were principal for a day:

I would convince the Superintendent to cancel school.

Favorite school memory:

Playing Euchre in Pre-Calculus when we got our work done.

People who have been an inspiration to me include:

My parents and Caroline Palmer

Because: They always push me to do my best and support me every step of the way.

Lately, I have been reading:

Winter Garden by Kristin Hannah

My advice to parents:

Remind your kids that you love them.

My biggest regret:

Not being able to take Spanish four.

Next year I will be:

Attending the University of Kentucky, pursuing a degree in Speech and Language

Pathology.

Advisor: Greg Johnson, MS/HS Principal

Joey LaRoche

Parents: Dan and Tez LaRoche

School Activities and Awards:

Cross Country, Track, Indoor Track, Link Crew, Key Club, NHS, Spanish Club, Calculus

Club, Academic Excellence, Academic All Ohioan.

If I were principal for a day:

I would be as intimidating as possible to students.

Favorite school memory:

Lunch with my friends during freshman and sophomore year.

People who have been an inspiration to me include: My parents and coaches

Because: They’ve encouraged me through tough times and celebrated with me during good times.

Lately, I have been reading:

Articles for a paper in English class.

My advice to parents:

Be a part of your child’s life. Encourage them and give them advice. Be close to them.

My biggest regret:

Not being involved as an underclassman.

Next year I will be:

In college studying Sports Nutrition and Dietetics.

Advisor: Greg Johnson, MS/HS Principal

