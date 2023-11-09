CCPA presents ‘A Civil War Cemetery Tour: Spring Grove Cemetery’

Spring Grove Cemetery has striking monuments, several of which tie Champaign County in with the Civil War. Submitted photo

ST. PARIS – Have you ever wondered if Champaign County had many historical connections to the Civil War? While the Civil War era seems so very long ago, its lessons continue teaching Americans today.

The Champaign County Preservation Alliance (CCPA) is looking forward to a truly unique tour this year over Veterans Day weekend, Nov. 11-12.

This year’s featured cemetery location is Spring Grove Cemetery, 1483 N. Heck Hill Road, St. Paris, Ohio. Spring Grove Cemetery has striking monuments, several of which tie Champaign County in with the Civil War. This tour will be focused on these Civil War veterans – soldiers in various infantries, and a lady of distinction for her role during the Civil War.

Tours will be limited to approximately 45 or so minutes each with tour guide Jared Shank telling the stories of several Champaign County natives. Shank, a 2002 Graham Local Schools graduate and an 82nd Airborne Division combat veteran, is an avid Civil War history buff – an interest he shares with his father. He participates in living history events, Civil War shooting competitions and enjoys visiting Civil War battlefields like the one in Gettysburg, Pa.

There will be two cemetery tours each day, one at 1 p.m. and the other at 2 p.m.

The walking tour is not handicap accessible and will require participants to wear comfortable shoes in order to walk carefully in grass and on asphalt. No pets are allowed to attend.

To secure yourself a spot, please go online at

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/civil-war-cemetery-tour-tickets-730898776917?aff=oddtdtcreator to purchase tickets directly from the CCPA. Tickets are $12 each. Once purchased, tickets are non-refundable.

This walking tour is not “haunted” and is educational in nature, people of all ages are invited to buy a ticket and walk along to hear some stories that belong solely to the people of Champaign County.

The CCPA works hard to preserve historical places and monuments in Champaign County. Monies raised during several annual fundraising events are returned to the county in the form of the annual matching façade grant program. This program recognizes and supports residential and business owners completing façade preservations to their homes or businesses.

If you’d like to become a member of the CCPA or would like to donate in kind, please visit this website to learn more: https://www.ccpapreserveohio.org/.

