Veterans Day event is Nov. 11

VFW 5451 in Urbana will hold a Veterans Day observance on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 10:45 a.m. at Oak Dale Cemetery’s Soldiers’ Mound.

In case of inclement weather, the observance will be held at the VFW 5451 Brown Ridge Hall located at 220 E. Court St. in Urbana.

The speaker this year will be six-year Army and Iraq War veteran, Specialist Zulma Schrupp.

Schrupp continues to serve as a U.S. government employee for DFAS, Columbus. Schrupp is an active leader in local veterans’ groups and is currently a Veterans Service Commissioner Officer for Champaign County, Post Officer for Amvets Post 121 and Post Officer for American Legion Post 120 in Urbana.

Capt. Dan Cox (West Point class of 1997, Vice Commander VFW 5451) will be acting as Master of Ceremonies.