The Rotary Club of Urbana recently donated $500 to the Urbana Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) in support of their Wreaths Across America effort to place wreaths on all of the 1,758 known graves of veterans in Oak Dale Cemetery. Kim Snyder and Pat Detwiler of the Urbana DAR received the donation from Doug Crabill, President of the Rotary Club of Urbana.

Submitted photo