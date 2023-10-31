WL-S advances to regional final in girls soccer

WL-S’s Delaney Jones (left) scores the game-winning goal against Mariemont on Tuesday. Photo by John Coffman Photography

LOVELAND – WL-S’s Delaney Jones scored the game-winning goal with under three minutes to play as unbeaten West Liberty-Salem nipped Mariemont, 2-1, in a chilly Division III girls soccer regional semifinal Tuesday night.

Lilly Weaver scored a goal for WL-S and Audrey Collins had 10 saves in goal.

“We talked a ton about being the more mentally tough team in the elements,” said WL-S Coach Andy Cotrell. “The girls did a great job of staying focused, even when we were down early in the game. It was a great team win and we look forward to playing for a chance to win a regional title.”

WL-S (20-0) advances to play Madeira (9-5-4) in a regional final on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Frank Zink Field in Beavercreek.