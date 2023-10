Champaign County resident Chuck Spinner is shown at the Hammes Bookstore on the campus of Notre Dame on Oct. 27 during a signing for his autobiography, “Look What Sports Did to This Little Kid,” described as “A baby boomer’s journey through the golden age of sports.” The book description and more about Spinner can be found at https://www.chuckspinner.com/ . Spinner retired in 2002 after a 33-year career teaching U.S. history and has written three books.

Submitted photo