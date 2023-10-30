Pictured are members of the Urbana Urban Soils Team: Aeriana Hernandez, Kianna Gsell, Mason Farmer, Michael Hooten. Submitted photo

Urbana competes at State Soil Evaluation

The Urbana FFA competed at the State Soil Judging Career Development Event in Lancaster. In Urban Soil Judging students must judge the soil based on four different categories. These categories include: buildings with basements, septic tanks & absorption fields, driveways and local roads, lawns, gardens, and landscaping. After judging the pits, students are asked to give recommendations based on best management practices to determine whether or not the land is suitable for each of the four categories. Urbana placed 21st overall in the contest out of 43 Urban teams, with Mason Farmer placing 42nd, Kianna Gsell placing 71st, Aeriana Hernandez placing 113th, and Michael Hooten placing 148th. There were a total of 164 FFA Members who competed for the Urban contest.

Congratulations to Urbana’s urban soil judging competitors for making it to the state contest and doing their best! We hope to see them return next year with the addition of the Urbana rural soil judging team!

Urbana FFA attends Greenhand Conference

On Saturday, October, 21, Urbana FFA first year members traveled to Versailles High School. There were 21 Urbana members that attended. The conference was hosted by both Versailles FFA Officers and State FFA Officers. The conference began at 9 a.m. During the conference, students had the opportunity to see what there is to do in FFA. They received T-shirts, ate breakfast with other members, listened to keynote speaker Kolsen McCoy, participated in State Officer-led workshops, and even participated in workshops led by the Versailles Chapter Officers before heading to lunch. Each workshop had its own skill that it addressed such as, communication, goal setting, teamwork, SAE, and FFA opportunities. After eating, students were sent to have CDE discussions, students were put into groups and were sent to multiple different stations that talked about career development opportunities also known as CDE’s. The State Officers informed the Greenhands what type of CDE’s they can do and what happens in these career development events. The conference ended around 1:30 p.m.

Overall, the members enjoyed learning more about FFA and how to become new, active members. The greenhands were excited to learn more about the program and be involved! We would like to thank our State Officers and the Versailles Chapter for hosting such a great event for our new FFA members!

