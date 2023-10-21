WL-S boys, girls teams claim district titles

WL-S’s Asher Knox (pictured) placed 4th at the Division III district boys cross country meet on Saturday. Photo by John Coffman Photography

CEDARVILLE – The West Liberty-Salem boys cross country team won the Division III district title. It marks back-to-back years winning the title and the program’s 17th overall.

WL-S won with 67 points and Versailles was second with 130.

Results for the Tigers were Asher Knox 4th 16:18.3, Dylan King 12th 17:05.3, Caleb Larson 13th 17:05.8, Troy Bradley 18th 17:16.8, Brevin Louden 20th 17:18.8, Garrett Wallen 21st 17:21.6 and Quentin Rudolph 22nd 17:24.1.

“I’m ecstatic for the program,” said WL-S Coach Mike Louden. “Having both the boys and girls winning district titles is truly something special. I was really pleased with how the entire team performed today. Individually, I thought Asher and Brevin had outstanding races both moving up throughout the entire race. The rest of our pack (Dylan, Caleb, Troy, Gary, and Quentin) did exactly what was needed for us to win and advance to regional next week. We will definitely enjoy this district title, but will refocus quickly towards the regional race next Saturday.”

The Tigers will run in the regional meet next Saturday at Troy Stadium at 10:45 a.m.

WL-S will be looking to make its 6th straight trip to state and the program’s 22nd overall.

The WL-S girls cross country team won its seventh consecutive Division III district title on Saturday.

WL-S won with 62 points, Botkins was second with 71 and Fort Loramie with 81.

Malia Miller led the Big Orange placing 4th overall with a 19:16.6. The Tigers went on to place three more runners in the top 15 with Ashley Yoder placing 11th (20:02.78), Breece Gullett 12th (20:04.64) and Addison McAuley 14th (20:16.32). Placing in the top 25 were Hattie Jacobs 21st in 20:54.21 and Gwen McCullough 25th (21:05.56). Mallory Bostick rounded out the WL-S placers in 41st (22:11.90).

“Coming into the race, we knew we had to run smart and disciplined against two of the best teams in the state,” said WL-S Coach Ann Vogel. “I really liked how we stuck to our race plan and didn’t get drawn out too early. The girls were focused and showed a lot of determination in the second half of their race.”

WL-S will compete at the Troy regional next Saturday at 10 a.m.