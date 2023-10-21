PET DOG OF THE WEEK

My name is Robin and I am a 6-year-old boxer mix girl.

Barely Used Pets

Hi! My name is Robin and I am a 6-year-old boxer mix girl. I am friendly, affectionate, loyal, gentle and playful. But I am also a quiet couch potato girl. I really like the companionship of other dogs. I always have a smile on my face. I need a fenced yard because I am also an explorer girl! I love to go for walks and I love my comfy bed here at the rescue. I am so glad that the doggie warden brought me here. Won’t you please come and see me and maybe we can go home together?

How to adopt:

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Information provided by Barely Used Pets