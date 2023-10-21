PET DOG OF THE WEEK

Barely Used Pets
Hi! My name is Robin and I am a 6-year-old boxer mix girl. I am friendly, affectionate, loyal, gentle and playful. But I am also a quiet couch potato girl. I really like the companionship of other dogs. I always have a smile on my face. I need a fenced yard because I am also an explorer girl! I love to go for walks and I love my comfy bed here at the rescue. I am so glad that the doggie warden brought me here. Won’t you please come and see me and maybe we can go home together?
How to adopt:
Barely Used Pets, Inc.
844 Jackson Hill Road
Urbana, Ohio 43078
(937) 869-8090
Sunday: CLOSED
Mon & Tues: CLOSED
Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Information provided by Barely Used Pets