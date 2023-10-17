October highlights contributions of workers with disabilities

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is one in a series of outreach columns from the Champaign County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

By Leigh Anne Wenning

October is recognized as National Disability Employment Awareness Month. This is a special time for us to highlight the contributions of workers with disabilities and to raise awareness on the very real impact and importance of inclusion in the workplace.

Ohio is an Employment First state. That means we believe that all individuals should be presumed capable of community employment, given the appropriate supports. Statistics have continued to demonstrate that people with disabilities are reliable and dedicated employees. The Employment First website states that 62% of people with disabilities have kept their jobs for three years or longer, which reduces turnover costs for employers. The website also states that employees with disabilities are consistently rated as average or above average in performance, quality and quantity of work, as well as attendance.

Locally, we at the Champaign County Board of Developmental Disabilities (CCBDD) support over 40 individuals with disabilities to be competitively employed in our local community. We collaborate with Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities to support employees to help remove obstacles, as well as the employers to make sure the job is a fit for all parties.

We would like to thank our local business partners who continue to employ people with disabilities in Champaign County. Our top employers in Champaign County are Aramark, Walmart, Burger King, Steve’s Market, Colepak, Spotted Cow and Kroger.

If you or someone you know wants more information about how you can hire people with disabilities, please call 937-653-5217 and ask for Jeff Coaty.

For more information on other services provided by the CCBDD, please visit our website at www.champaigncbdd.org and make sure to follow us on social media.

Leigh Anne Wenning is the superintendent of Champaign County Board of DD.

Leigh Anne Wenning is the superintendent of Champaign County Board of DD.