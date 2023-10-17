Mounce named CBC/KTD player of the year

Urbana’s Peyton Mounce has been named the CBC/KTD girls soccer player of the year.

Mounce scored 37 goals during the regular season in leading the Hillclimbers to a CBC/KTD title.

Along with Mounce, Urbana’s Paige Arnett and Alisabeth Upchurch were each named to the first team.

Also for Urbana, Morgan Deskins, Alex Dixon, Lyza Forson and Mya Laird were each named to the second team.

Urbana’s Reyse Wilson was named special mention.

Graham’s Sophia Mannier and Lilah Turner were each named first team All-CBC/MRD in girls soccer.

Also for Graham, Zoe Florence and Emma Yukon were named to the second team and Mia Taylor was named special mention.

Boys soccer

Graham’s Jacob Goldsberry, Dietrich Rembold and Owen Powell were each named first team All-CBC/MRD in boys soccer.

Also for Graham, Wyatt Michael and Jansen Rembold were each named to the second team and Clayton Schafer was named special mention.

Urbana’s Brody Donahoe was named first team All-CBC/KTD in boys soccer.

Also for Urbana, Brayden Spriggs was named to the second team and Logan Webb was named special mention.

Volleyball

Urbana’s Lauren Hoskins has been named second team All-CBC/KTD in volleyball.

Urbana’s Jenna Weimer was named special mention.

Graham’s Whytney Faulkner has been named first team All-CBC/MRD in volleyball.

Also for Graham, Teagan Setty was named to the second team and Taylor Kiser was named special mention.