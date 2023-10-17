Autumn event at Piatt Castle on Saturday, Oct. 28

Submitted story

LOGAN COUNTY – Don’t miss the final free outdoor event in 2023 at Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek, located at 10051 Township Road 47, West Liberty. Autumn Games and & Halloween Customs will begin at 4 p.m., Saturday, October 28. Participants of all ages will gather outside on a lawn or under a tent, surrounded by fields. A backdrop painted as an autumn scene will be flanked by shocks of corn and baskets filled of apples, walnuts, and acorns. Anyone who wishes to bring a decorated pumpkin may add it to the scene. They may leave it on the site or take it home. The event will end at 6 p.m.

This autumn celebration will begin with an interactive reading of the poem, “When the Frost is on the Pumpkin” written by James Whitcomb Riley in 1911. The audience will be invited to make the sound effects to enliven the rural farm scene. After the opening poem, the backdrop will transform into a bean bag toss game and the nuts, corn, and apples will be used as props in games popular over 100 years ago, and still fun today.

Adults are welcome to join in the games or enjoy making autumn decorations with field corn and acorns. A giant 6-foot quilted ear of corn called, Corny Facts and Kernels of Knowledge offers creative hands-on exploration of the history, art and the many uses of the crop.

Performances begin at 6 p.m. featuring a short segment titled, “Hobnobbin with Goblins” featuring two goblin poems by J. W. Riley. Those are followed by the segment, Chateau Chills which includes two short stories by the gothic master, Edgar Allan Poe. “The System of Doctor Tarr & Professor Fether,” will be led by Logan Boggs and “The Oval Portrait” will be read by Tony St. Clair.

The end of the event explores how ancient beliefs evolved into American customs today. Those present will hear one more Halloween story before they enjoy Trick or Treat and celebrate the fall season around a bonfire, weather permitting.

This free event does not include admission to Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek which is open weekends through October from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. However, admission fees will be discounted between 3-3:30 p.m. on October 28 for anyone wishing to tour before the free event begins at 4 p.m. All are welcome to come in costume if you wish.

Reservations are suggested and can be made on the events page at www.PiattCastle.org or by calling 937-465-2821. Autumn Games and Halloween Customs is sponsored by Dr. Ronald A. Stewart, Thomas Murphy, AV & Theatrical Design and All Phase Electric Supply, Heximer Investment Management, Inc. and the Mary Eleanor Morris Fund of the Columbus Foundation.

Info from Margaret Piatt