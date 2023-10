Graham’s Taylor Kiser (pictured) returns a serve against Tecumseh during the Division II sectional on Monday. Photo by John Coffman Photography

NEW CARLISLE – Graham knocked off Tecumseh, 25-12, 25-14, 25-15, in the Division II volleyball sectional on Monday.

The ninth-seeded Falcons (9-13) advance to play third-seeded Indian Lake (18-4) here on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

Graham lost twice to Indian Lake during the regular season.

Triad falls

BROOKVILLE – Anna defeated Triad, 25-9, 25-6, 25-16, in the Division III volleyball sectional on Monday.

The Cardinals finish the season at 3-19 overall.