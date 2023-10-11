Four seek 3 seats on Graham board Kite Maurice Welker

ST. PARIS – Four candidates are running for three seats on the Graham Local Schools Board of Education.

The candidates are Antonia “Toni” Kite, Leslie Maurice, Robert Welker and Sara Wagner.

The Urbana Daily Citizen provided an opportunity to each candidate to answer a set of survey questions prior to the Nov. 7 election.

Below are the candidate surveys in alphabetical order of surname:

Antonia “Toni” Kite, 4885 State Route 55, Urbana

What specific improvements would you like to introduce for the Graham Local Schools and how would you as a single board member accomplish this?

We have seen significant academic performance & achievement growth at Graham Local Schools within the last couple of years. I would like to see this continue. Setting goals & reviewing them consistently has proven to benefit the entire district. Investing in curriculum was one way the board assisted with academics. Maintaining financial stability is also a priority. I plan to continue to work with the superintendent and treasurer to identify all possibilities for funding. As a single board member, working together as a team with the other board members & staff is the only way to accomplish our district goals.

Would you intend to support/retain the current administrative leadership for the school district? Why or why not?

I intend to support and retain our current administrative leadership at Graham. I have a good working relationship with our team. Our superintendent has made good progress his first year with the school, school board, and community. Always putting students first with every decision. I would welcome the opportunity for our superintendent and myself to continue to learn and grow in a community we both love.

How important are current social and culture issues as they apply to the schools/students and how would you attempt to shape the future policies for those issues?

The number one thing that has surprised me the most while being on school board are the many unfunded mandates school districts must adopt. These are certain policies that come from the state or federal level that we are required to adhere to and in turn provide the professional development to our staff. I believe our government is too involved in our schools. What works for a big city school, may not work for our rural school. I feel social and culture issues should be handled at the local level. As a board member, it is essential to listen to our parents and community members when reviewing future policies.

What is the greatest challenge facing the school district?

The greatest challenge facing our school district is hiring and retaining qualified educators, maintaining fiscal stability, and communication with the community. It is important to hire & retain qualified educators because we know every child does not learn the same way. We rely on our teachers and staff to provide the best possible learning environment while modifying lessons for each child.

Always keeping an eye on financial stability is a priority. We must work with the treasurer by navigating new budgets & legislation and reviewing the five-year forecast.

I would like to ensure we are communicating with all age groups in our district with the TeleGraham, updated website, and the BOE newsletter.

_____

Leslie Maurice, 4384 Ford Road, St. Paris

What specific improvements would you like to introduce for the Graham Local Schools and how would you as a single board member accomplish this?

Our school has made tremendous improvements to increase student success. If re-elected, I will continue to focus on what is best for our students. I will continue to let that, along with the expectations of our stakeholders, drive my decisions and conversations at board meetings, as I have the past four years.

Would you intend to support/retain the current administrative leadership for the school district? Why or why not?

Yes. As mentioned above, our schools have experienced outstanding progress in student achievement over the last year. These successes were reached in part by goals developed by the current board and leadership. The plan and implementation of these goals was presented to the staff by the leadership team and the results speak for themselves. I am proud of the leadership at Graham and truly believe they do what is best for our kids, support our teachers and staff and love our communities!

How important are current social and culture issues as they apply to the schools/students and how would you attempt to shape the future policies for those issues?

Social and culture issues continue to be an important piece of everyday life within our communities. When forming future policies, there are several steps that we, as a board have followed. These include making sure it is the right thing for our students and understanding and honoring the expectations of our community and stakeholder group that elected us to the board.

What is the greatest challenge facing the school district?

With all the changes in state funding, financial stability is always front of mind as a current board member. But I am proud that our school maintains a lean budget. Another challenge I see is the need to increase community involvement and pride for our schools. Our students, teachers, staff, and community should be proud of the 4-star rating Graham achieved! There should be excitement about the plans for continued growth and opportunity for our students! I am proud of Graham and hope that my fellow Falcons are too!

_____

Robert Welker, 3538 W. U.S. Highway 36, Urbana

What specific improvements would you like to introduce for the Graham Local Schools and how would you as a single board member accomplish this?

First, work toward the progress of Graham in meeting its goals of its strategic plan that includes high graduation rates, academic excellence, and community connection. Second, help create that picture of a successful Graham graduate that makes us all proud and helps Graham be that place where teachers want to teach, and parents want their children to attend. As a board member, former teacher, and trainer of teachers, I have had experience in strategic planning, goal setting, and assessing effective policies and instructional practices. I will work closely with our team in those areas.

Would you intend to support/retain the current administrative leadership for the school district? Why or why not?

I intend to support the current administrative leadership. Graham Local School District has had many leadership changes at the district and school level. Hardly anything is more harmful to a school district making progress than the lack of strong consistent leadership. With our current team we now have the opportunity to provide the consistent direction and vision setting that leads to good teaching and learning and the best outcomes for our students. Our superintendent is fully committed to Graham and sends his children here. We have an extremely hard-working administrative team.

How important are current social and culture issues as they apply to the schools/students and how would you attempt to shape the future policies for those issues?

The most important cultural issue for the schools is helping our children become good citizens who love their nation and community and will work to participate in it as thoughtful and caring adults. Graham Local Schools — its teachers and parents — are determined to help students succeed in school and later in the workforce as partners in the well-being of their families. We are high performing in those areas and students graduating from Graham are given multiple opportunities by program and policy to give back in the spirit of service to others not as fortunate. Divisive social issues external to Graham should not deter us from this mission.

What is the greatest challenge facing the school district?

We face two challenges. The first is to continue to attract great teachers for our kids. Because of its culture and community, Graham needs to be a magnet for talented teachers who can form roots here. If Graham provides good training to new teachers who later leave for other more high-paying districts, then our students suffer. The second issue is connected. We need to provide the necessary resources to sustain and improve programs. Like any family we need to continue to be frugal, and despite state financial policies that don’t serve us well, we need to work hard with neighbors to provide for our children.

_____

Sara Wagner did not respond to survey outreach for this story by deadline. She provided the following residential address when filing her candidacy with the Champaign County Board of Elections: 7719 Zimmerman Road, St. Paris.