Evans, Scott vie for Urbana 2nd Ward seat Evans Scott

Craig Evans is challenging incumbent Urbana City Councilman Cledis Scott for the city’s 2nd Ward council seat.

The Urbana Daily Citizen provided an opportunity to each candidate to answer a set of questions prior to the Nov. 7 election.

Below are the candidate surveys in alphabetical order of surname:

Craig Evans, 188 Camelot Drive, Urbana

Why are you the best candidate to represent your area of the city?

I had an opportunity to “See the World” while serving in the Navy and will testify there’s “No Place Like Home.” I’ve spent most of my adult life in public service, almost four decades. Retirement is fine but I find value in serving. Over the years I have worked with city and county officials, village mayors, township trustees, law enforcement/fire/emergency medical chief officers as well as many non-government agencies like the Red Cross and Salvation Army. I served as a county liaison to state and federal officials. I would like to use my experience in further service to our community.

How do you plan to work with other members of the council to address the concerns of the community in the defined setting of a strong mayor form of government?

If elected, I will meet with our mayor to discuss his vision for Urbana and share my own thoughts. I hope to then meet one-on-one with council members to share personal and corporate (public) concerns and vision. Woven throughout those activities I hope to gather more information (the good, bad, and ugly) from the people of the 2nd ward and throughout Urbana. I believe the job description is to communicate and legislate, and then communicate again with our neighbors, elected council members, and our mayor.

What specific issues concern you the most about Urbana and how would you address that to specifically represent the residents of your area of the city?

I am interested in learning more about the strategy behind the city’s sidewalk, curb and gutter project that affects the city as a whole including the 2nd ward. The city reports there has been issues with cracking of newly installed sidewalks and no real answer regarding who pays after the one-year bond with the contractor expires. Also it should be noted council has approved $70,000 (so far) for attorney fees associated with this and/or other projects/activities. Good government should never fear transparency. I hope to add to the communication/conversation between our mayor, council members and the citizens of Urbana

What is the single biggest threat to Urbana and the single biggest opportunity?

Taking into consideration natural disasters like a tornado, flood or earthquake along with other chemical/biological/pandemic events, I think our own federal government with out-of-control spending and open immigration policy poses the biggest single threat to Urbana. Regarding our biggest opportunity, Urbana is a great place to live. A contemporary small town with beautiful parks and good schools less than an hour’s drive to world-class entertainment in Dayton or Columbus. Just being situated between Columbus, Dayton and Wright-Patterson AFB is a blessing and opens opportunities for partnerships and growth.

Cledis (Clete) Scott, 918 Bon Air Drive, Urbana

Why are you the best candidate to represent your area of the city?

I feel I am the best candidate because of my experience, as I am approaching the end of my eighth year on council. I have excellent working relationships with my fellow council members and would like to see that continuing for one more term. You make plans for the future, then you respond to concerns as they present themselves.

How do you plan to work with other members of the council to address the concerns of the community in the defined setting of a strong mayor form of government?

We have been very fortunate to have the mayor, and his administration, that does very well in representing the best interests of our citizens. People need to understand that council’s job is to legislate and appropriate; we have no power over the daily operations of the city. Our charter says that power comes down from the administration. Of course, we can ask pertinent questions to garner information from our department heads and administrators to make an informed decision, but our power is in the passing (or not) of ordinances and resolutions.

What specific issues concern you the most about Urbana and how would you address that to specifically represent the residents of your area of the city?

One issue that is of concern to me is parking in the downtown area. It is wonderful to see all that is happening in our downtown corridor, with more and more loft spaces being rehabilitated and the addition of new businesses.

But with the additional living and business spaces opening up comes a need for more parking. My wife and I like to have dinner downtown on occasion, and it seems harder to find a spot near our destination. I was told there are over 500 parking spaces within two blocks of our downtown, but I think that will not be enough in the future with more residential spaces being developed.

What is the single biggest threat to Urbana and the single biggest opportunity?

I do not know if it is the biggest threat, but housing is starting to be a problem. Rents are going up at a rapid pace, and spaces are in short supply. I see comments on social media all the time from people asking if anyone knows of an apartment for rent.

This housing issue might be our biggest opportunity as well. The (planned) housing development behind our Walmart is still active and the city is in regular communication with the developers. It is hard not to get excited about the prospects of that many housing units coming to our fair city. I don’t count my chickens before they hatch, but I will be super excited to see dirt moving at that site.