Falcons compete at Jean Newmeyer Invitational

Graham’s Brayden Crooks (pictured) runs in the fog at the Jean Newmeyer Invitational at Indian Lake om Saturday. Photo by Ashley Shefbuch

The Graham cross country teams participated in the Jean Newmeyer Invitational on Saturday at Indian Lake with the boys team finishing 4th.

Boys results included Ayden Rudolph (9th) 17:37.8, Jack Bonham (16th) 18:21.4, Jesse Jenkins (20th) 18:49.8, Carter Smith (25th) 19:03.0, Brayden Crooks (31st) 19:30.7 and Braden Bost (48th) 20:29.7

Girls results included Hailey Nash (3rd) 20:22.7, Ivy Hatfield (31st) 24:33.9, Grace Smith (32nd) 24:34.8 and Ella Putterbaugh (34th) 24:50.8.

JH cross country

The West-Liberty Salem junior high cross country teams ran at the Centerville Invitational on Saturday.

The girls were 7th out of 18 teams. Addi Wallen was 7th in 13:09 and Isla Leichty was 14th in 13:28.

The boys were 2nd out of 20 teams. Asher Knox was 5th in 10:45 and Brayan Gullett was 9th in 11:14.